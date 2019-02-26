Regals softball drops home opener to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas, 9-6

The California Lutheran University Regals softball team started their season with a home-opener loss on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The Regals lost to the Athenas 9-6 in the first game of the double-header series. Though the Regals put together some good at-bats by junior shortstop Danielle Chatman and had a courageous comeback late in the game, the early runs made by the Athenas proved to be too much to overcome.

Though the previous week it was extremely hard for them to practice because of wet weather conditions, the Regals had no excuse for their loss, junior outfielder Lauren Salvati said.

“I feel like we were prepared because the rain is not an excuse because everybody has to deal with it. On the other hand, we definitely are a new team and still getting used to each other,” Salvati said.

The Regals are returning nine players this year and welcoming 13 to the program as either first-years or transfers.

In the top of the third inning the tie was broken as the Athenas put three runs on the board. Cal Lutheran answered by scoring three runs a piece in the fourth and fifth innings, but the damage was already done as the Athenas were able to capitalize on several key errors with runners in scoring position.

The Athenas proceeded to keep their foot on the gas, scoring 6 more runs in the following fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Despite the loss, Chatman had a nice game at the plate finishing 2-4 with 2 rocketed doubles in the left-center gap and four runs batted in. Supplying more than half the runs scored for the Regals.

“I would contribute my hitting to our assistant coach Jason, he’s really helped me with my confidence and timing,” Chatman said.

Chatman is a transfer player from College of the Canyons who shows to have a promising future with the Regals, batting .455 on the season.

With a variety of options to choose from coming out of junior college, Chatman decided to play for Cal Lutheran for several reasons.

“It’s not a bad commute being only thirty 30 minutes away, plus I love the program, and I love Coach Day—she was a real influence for me,” Chatman said.

Assistant Coach Jason Gluckman is confident that the Regals will turn it around soon and be a force to reckon with in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“Were really solid defensively and we can hit, the girls will figure it out as the team chem[istry] comes along, what we need to work on most however is pitchers throwing strikes,” Gluckman said.

The Regals are 0-4 on the young season as they prepare to take on Chapman University in a double header Saturday, March 2.

Jeff Wilson

Reporter