ASCLU President Nick Steinwender Removed From Office

Former ASCLU President Nick Steinwender was removed from office yesterday, Feb. 25, per a decision by the Judicial Board overseeing the Associated Students of California Lutheran University Government. Former Senate Director Alexis Ghattas is now serving as president.

The decision comes as Executive Cabinet elections are Wednesday and Thursday this week, and as Steinwender’s term was already set to end May 1.

Steinwender sent a statement that he plans to appeal the decision, which can be overturned by a three-fourths majority vote in both Senate and Programs Board.

“What this impeachment came down to was a political witch hunt,” Steinwender said. “Just because you disagree with someone, doesn’t mean you go try to find a way to remove them from the conversation. You address the issue together, that’s how you solve real issues.”

ASCLU Programs Board Director Heather Hooker said the Judicial Board’s decision was based upon a complaint from students, who came to her regarding Steinwender’s choice to step down from the elections committee this year.

The ASCLUG bylaws state that the president should serve as chair of the elections committee, unless they are running for office.

“It’s kind of a whirlwind of what’s happening,” said Hooker, who was uncertain about whether an appeal process will take place.

The Judicial Board consists of three students, one faculty member and Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Melinda Roper.

In an email interview, Roper said nine students signed the complaint that Steinwender endorsed his roommate and presidential candidate Sophomore Senator Thomas Singelyn and stepped down from the elections committee. She said removal from office was the “recommended action” per the constitution.

Steinwender said he stepped down from the committee to avoid conflict of interest with Singelyn running for office. He said the board has created “dangerous precedence” that leaves no choice than for an elections committee member to step down, or for the individual running to turn down the opportunity.

“The board determined that the ASCLUG constitution and bylaws were straightforward and convincing as concerns the duty of the ASCLUG president to serve as the chair of the elections committee,” Roper wrote. “The board further determined that by removing himself from the committee, the ASCLUG president was in violation of the constitution and bylaws. As such, the board voted to remove him from office effective immediately.”

Roper said whether the Judicial Board’s vote was unanimous or split is “confidential.”

She emphasized a “fair and impartial process” and said both the plaintiffs and the defendant, Steinwender, had the right to speak to the board.

Steinwender also spoke during the public comments section of last night’s Programs Board meeting to discuss concerns regarding transparency with spring formal and the venue’s proximity to Borderline Bar & Grill.

Hooker said she personally brought another complaint to the Judicial Board because this year’s elections packet was never approved by a formal vote by the elections committee. Hooker said this was “just a matter of being fair” given some vague language in the packet, and was unrelated to Steinwender’s removal.

No notification from the university or ASCLUG has been sent to the student body as of Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. regarding these events since the Judicial Board voted Monday afternoon. Roper said the decision to announce Steinwender’s removal is “up to ASCLUG.”

Ghattas and others have been contacted with request for comment. This article will be updated as we receive more information.

By Dakota Allen

Editor in Chief