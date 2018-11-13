Regals Drop First NCAA Game To Titans

On Friday, Nov. 9, the California Lutheran Universitywomen’s volleyball team fell to the Illinois Wesleyan University Titans in the first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

After winning the at large bid just over a week ago, the Regals volleyball team practiced hard and traveled to Chicago, looking to get another national championship title. They last won in 2015.

The Regals started off slow in the first set, facing a quick 5-1 deficit. They ended the first set with a score of 25-14.

Looking to bounce back, the Regals trailed 7-3 early on in the second set, but rallied back to tie the score at 11 all. After a timeout, the Titans took the lead and won the set 25-17.

Going into what would be the final set of the season, the Regals fought hard, but fell short to the Titans, losing the match 3-0.

With the loss, the Regals finished the 2018 season 18-12 with an 11-5 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record. They finished second in conference.

The Regals had a strong 6-0 start on the season before losing three straight games. However, they were still able to earn themselves a spot in SCIAC Championship game.

In a postgame interview with the NCAA, Head Coach Kellee Roesel said, “We faced more adversity than probably any other team in the nation this past year. For us to make it to this stage and battle is a real compliment to the kids’ character and their belief in themselves.”

During the game, the Regals wore black hair ribbons in honor of those lost in the Borderline shooting.

“So sadden by what has happened in our community…We are sending our love and cannot wait to hug everyone as soon as we get back,” the Regals said on Twitter Nov. 8.

The Regals will lose six graduating seniors as the season comes to a close.

Senior captain and outside hitter Amanda Roberts said she cherished every moment knowing it was her last season, which brought the team together.

After their final game and heartbreaking loss, senior captain and setter Steph Rolfson said, “We are more than friends. We are sisters.”

Joe Zimmerly

Reporter