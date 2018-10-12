Regals Soccer Dammed Up the Beavers in 7-0 Victory

Goals were not hard to come by as the California Lutheran University women’s soccer team scored a season best of seven goals in a dominant 7-0 shutout victory against the California Institute of Technology Beavers Wednesday, Oct. 10 at William-Rolland Stadium.

First-year defender Danielle Vis got the Regals rolling in the fifth minute coming off an assist from junior midfielder Emily Williams. Williams, coming off of a great run, dribbled the ball through the back of the defense to Vis, who struck the ball into the back left corner of the goal for her second goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, sophomore forward Sam Cornejo got the Regals their second goal off a perfectly placed corner kick taken by sophomore defender Alexandra Fagerberg. Cornejo positioned herself perfectly to receive the corner and jumped over a Beaver defender to head the ball into the top, right corner of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

The Regals were able to put up two more goals in the first half thanks to sophomore defender Trinity Martinez, who scored her first and second goal of the season.

The first came as a result from the Beaver defense losing possession of the ball to Martinez who shot from 30 yards out, delivering a spectacular goal into the top right corner past the outstretched keeper. The second goal occurred on a Regals free kick from 25 yards out taken by Martinez, who struck a line drive that curved around the defenders and landed in the top right corner of the net.

In the second half, the Regals continued to pressure the Beavers’ defense and didn’t back down.

“We wanted to get off to a good start and get goals early in the game,” Head Coach Frank Marino said. “We also didn’t want to let them hang around in the game so the group that finished did a great job continuing the pressure and got a couple more goals in.”

Sophomore forward Remi Miller continued the scoring streak in the second half, scoring her first goal of the season off an assist from sophomore forward Abby McHugh.

In the 83rd minute, senior midfielder Jordan Miller scored on a low strike into the bottom left corner.

“We did a really good job playing the simple ball and not forcing it,” Miller said. “When we play simple, we get better chances to score and just let it come to us and it worked out for us.”

With two minutes left, the Regals scored one last goal thanks to senior forward Ryley Settles. The seventh and final goal of the game was Settles’ first goal of the season.

The Regals finished the game with a crushing 22 shots taken, while their defense did not allow a single shot from the Beavers.

“In the second half, our defense did a great job of possessing the ball and then finding the gaps,” senior midfielder Isabella Chelini said. “Going into our next game against La Verne, as long as we can possess the ball and play simple, we’re gonna have a great opportunity.”

The Regals will face the University of La Verne away on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Scott Roberts

Reporter