Benefits of Single Sex Highschools

High school can be the best or worst four years of a teenager’s life.

If students are seperated in a classroom by gender, teachers can focus their lessons on how each gender learns, because boys and girls learn differently and excel in different environments.

According to the Social Studies Help Center, “High school is perhaps the most important time in kids’ lives, because they are making friendships that can last a lifetime, they’re learning somewhat more advanced material, and they are preparing themselves to go out into the real world.”

These four years can be that much harder when it includes unnecessary drama, distractions and stereotypes that can cause harm to the success and progression of a particular student. Making secondary schools single-sex can help minimize or completely exclude all problems that have to do with drama, distractions and stereotypes.

According to the Huffington Post, “Neuroscience tells us that yes: boys and girls are different. Boys’ brains are larger, but girls’ brains grow faster and typically their interests and learning styles vary somewhat.”

These facts have to be taken into consideration when a child is being put into his or her secondary school of choice.

Mary Mansell, principal of all-girls Catholic high school, Ramona Convent Secondary School in Alhambra, California, said she could write a book on how important it is for parents to consider putting their child into a single-sex secondary school.

Mansell said she believes that at a single sex school, students have twice as many opportunities for leadership, confidence, self knowledge and the ability to speak out and speak up. She also mentioned that these are important assets in every aspect of college and life. ​

“Students can develop their authentic selves through exploring a variety of interests without the pressure of social stereotypes. ​This environment has a powerful impact on girls. For example, six times as many girls from all-girls’ schools indicate an interest in majoring in science, technology or math,” Mansell said.

Boys and girls are different, therefore their learning environments for the four most hormonal years of their lives should be altered to their specialties.

“At an all-girls’ school, the entire program-academic, co-curricular, athletic, etc. is designed to foster the development of young women. Teachers know how to teach in the collaborative, engaging style where girls learn best, leadership opportunities abound for everyone and a strong sense of community fosters resilience and life-long friendships. All of these factors help girls develop into confident, independent women,” Mansell said.

This is similar to that of an all -boys school. At an all boys highschool, boys can pursue stereotypically feminine activities like dance, music and art.

Mansell said that these four years are crucial because students are experiencing intense physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual growth. Throughout these four years, students often find their purpose, interests and how to express them.

At a co-ed school, these purposes, interests and expressions can often be hidden because of what may be stereotypically incorrect or weird to the opposite sex.

Having the ability to choose between a single-sex and a co-ed secondary school is great but in my opinion, secondary school should be single-sex to support the particular gender and all their needs academically, emotionally and physically throughout what may be the best or worst four years of their life.



Luisa Virgen

Reporter