Kingsmen Finish Fourth At The Master’s Invitational

The California Lutheran men’s golf team played in the The Master’s Invitational, which was held Monday and Tuesday at Sand Canyon Country Club. The Kingsmen finished in fourth place with senior Tyler Ferrier and freshman Ryan Kyaw leading the team, both tying for ninth place.

“We went into this tournament being focused and wanting to play well not only for the school but for each other. Although we didn’t finish in the place that we would’ve liked, it was still a great learning experience and we can take away a lot, helping to better our games,” Ferrier said.

The tournament had a field of 10 teams with 66 individuals. The teams played 36 holes on Monday and then followed it up with 18 holes on Tuesday, playing the course as a par 72. However, Sand Canyon Country Club played at a shorter distance than usual for the Kingsmen.

“It was a really short course, only playing 6300 yards. I hit one driver each round and a 3-wood on pretty much every hole, so that tells you how short it is for the guys,” Kyaw said.

Ferrier and Kyaw both finished at 4-over-par with a total of 220 strokes. Kyaw seemed to improve his game as the tournament went on, shooting a 77 during the first round, 74 the second and firing a 69, which is 3-under-par, the final day.

“I just tried to go out and play my game. I struggled with a few things here and there during the rounds on Monday but then I went into Tuesday feeling confident and really trying to stay focused on my game. With it being a short course, I knew I was capable of putting up a low score,” Kyaw said.

Ferrier shot a 72, even-par, in the first round, 77 on the second and then finished with a 1-under par, 71. He started the final round at tied for 13th and then moved up and finished at tied for ninth place.

“I mean with this being a short course, I definitely could’ve played better the second round but I’m glad I finished strong with a 71 on the final day. This tournament taught us a lot about our game and we were able to use that and carry it into our next tournament,” Ferrier said.

Other standouts for the Kingsmen were freshmen Slater Sivage and Drake Jones. Sivage finished the tournament at 16-over-par with scores of 79-79-74 for a total of 232. Jones finished at 21-over-par with scores of 80-85-72 with a total of 237.

“It was pretty much a point and shoot mindset. There’s the hole, there’s your ball and just knock it over by the hole. I know I struggled the first two rounds, but once I worked out a few things in my swing, I went into the final round with a lot more confidence,” Jones said.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps managed to grab the team title for the tournament. Phil Delisi from the University of California at Los Angeles shot 7-under-par to win the individual title. His teammate, Jack Ireland was the runner-up and finished 5-under-par.

“I am proud of the guys. They battled. I mean no matter how short a course is, it can always be a challenge to put up good scores. So I’m proud in the way they battled and came back,” said Assistant Coach Parker Colvin.

The Cal Lutheran men’s golf team will continue their season at the Centenary Invitational tournament in Boissier, Louisiana at Stonebridge Golf Course March 19.

Marissa McCardell

Reporter