Discounted Tickets for Aladdin the Musical, Other Events Through Student Life

California Lutheran University’s Student Life recently offered tickets to see Disney’s “Aladdin” the musical at The Hollywood Pantages Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets were $30 for front, right side seats.

This series offered by Student Life is called Get-A-Way Events, which is overseen by Associate Director of Student Life Andrea Treptow.

Treptow said the program is a way for Cal Lutheran students to get out and enjoy the area surrounding the campus, usually from the Los Angeles to Santa Barbara area.

“Aladdin is a well-known musical, so we thought students would enjoy going to it,” Treptow said.

Treptow said she tries to plan approximately three events each semester, including during the summer, that involve sports, theater productions and theme parks so students with different interests can get a chance to seize the opportunity.

The best place to look for these events are on The HUB Student Events Calendar through the Cal Lutheran website. The Student Union does not put up posters around campus, but everyone has access to The HUB, its main platform for advertising.

“The Hub was created for students to see what’s going on in campus. It is important for students to get involved,” Treptow said.

Nazareth Bautista, graduate assistant to Treptow, came up with the idea of selling “Aladdin” tickets to students and said the program helps students de-stress by taking some time away from academics.

“Not a lot of students get the opportunity to see something like this, and so for us to make it more affordable was a great idea,” Bautista said.

There is no transportation provided, but Student Life tries to make the events as close to campus as possible. Bautista suggested to carpool, Uber or take a Lyft.

The next events coming up this semester are tickets to the Dodger Stadium in March on opening night where the team will be facing the San Francisco Giants with Friday night fireworks for only $30.

In April, the program will be offering tickets to go to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park for $20.

Treptow said tickets usually sell out fast. Each Get-A-Way event provides around 20 to 30 tickets because there is a budget, so they are first come, first serve.

“Be on the lookout, for every month something new is offered to students for only a limited time. Keep an eye out on The HUB,” Bautista said.

Anyone can stop by the Student Union for more information about upcoming events. Tickets can be purchased at callutheran.edu/tickets.

Brooke Oyler

Reporter