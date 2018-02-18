ASCLUG Elections Wednesday, Thursday

February 18, 2018

Voting for the Associated Students of California Lutheran University Government’s Executive Cabinet will take place Wednesday and Thursday this week. Voting on Blackboard will open at 8 a.m. Wedneday and close at 5 p.m. the following day.

This year, there are two candidates for ASCLU president, four for Senate director and one running unopposed for Programs Board director. Here are the candidates and their statements, provided by ASCLUG, which can also be read here. All images were provided by ASCLUG from their website.

Junior Representative Peyton Borg Presidential Candidate "My name is Peyton Borg and I am hoping to become the student body president of the school that I love and cherish. I have loved my time here so far and am so thankful for all it has given me. From being an ASCLUG Senator to a first year Peer Advisor, I have seen what makes this school special and would love nothing more than to serve the amazing students of this campus."

Current Senate Director Daniel Buonauro, who is also serving as chair of the ASCLUG’s election committee, said, “I think it’s really awesome that we have a race in at least two of the three positions, which is better than last year.”

ASCLUG will be tabling on the Spine and in front the Ullman Commons both days handing out Jersey Mike’s Subs, Krispy Kreme Donuts and other items to students who vote, Buonauro said.

ASCLU President Nick Steinwender said he is running for reelection this year to expand on the work he has been doing and utilize the connections he has made with the Board of Regents and across the university.

“I feel like we can get a lot more done with having me re-elected, someone that’s already made all these connections with the president, Regents and office departments,” Steinwender said.

President Nick Steinwender Presidential Candidate "I’m running for re-election as ASCLU President to continue my fight in representing the student body and making the college experience better for all students at Cal Lutheran. Over this past year, I’ve led ASCLUG in exponentially increasing our transparency, drafted and passed legislation to reduce tuition and room and board rate increases, and most recently began initiatives to increase school spirit. With your help, we can continue to accomplish great things at Cal Lutheran."

Steinwender said some key projects he has worked on this year include a resolution regarding the yearly tuition increases and working to raise school spirit through giveaways at various events such as athletic games. He has also been helping create a survey on Sodexo in order to share students’ opinions about the company with the Board of Regents before its contract expires. Within ASCLUG, he wants to continue promoting transparency and other values.

Peyton Borg, a junior representative in Senate, is running for president as well.

“I was kind of continuously looking for ways to give back and, you know, I love the school, I love the students here, and I thought what better way to give back then to be the voice for the students and represent them,” Borg said.

Borg has been on ASCLUG since the fall and worked on projects such as a hammock structure on campus, a bike share program and placing a fire pit outside the Student Union.

Junior Representative Alexis Ghattas Senate Director Candidate "As a senator for the past 2.5 years, I have enjoyed getting to know students and club members more than I could have ever hoped. I have developed a strong passion for representing the student body and making many friends along the way. I hope as the ASCLU Senate director to spark the minds of the senators that will do the same and help CLU prosper as a home for myself, and many others."

Borg said his platform would be to further Cal Lutheran’s work to “ensure every person on this campus, no matter their sexual orientation, their gender [or] their skin color feels like they have a place on campus.”

Programs Board Director Samantha Schindler said she is pleased with this year’s selection of candidates, especially with two first-year students running for Executive Cabinet positions.

The programs board director position has a single candidate once again this year.

“I think people overestimate the amount of work that goes into being director, and so they don’t really want to put themselves out there for the position, or if they do, something else comes up last-minute, Schindler said.”

Buonauro said candidates were allowed to begin campaigning after attending the Feb. 7 interest meeting. He said the two-week window before voting gives people time to campaign.

Freshman Representative Hannah Nandor Senate Director Candidate "If elected Senate Director, I will serve the student body and promote the needs of the University as my foremost concern. With several years of student government experience under my belt, I am prepared and equipped to provide students with the resources and support they need to be successful both on and off campus. I look forward to working with you to make our school the best that it can be!"

On Feb. 16, he said some candidates had started campaigning, and that he had definitely seen at least one person’s marketing on poster boards.

Steinwender said in an interview that same day that he had put up some posters, but had not seen much other campaign materials.

“It just doesn’t seem like collectively all of us are campaigning enough,” said Steinwender, who thinks doing more could help voter turnout. “People don’t know that people are running in the first place.”

Borg said he is working on social media campaigning and plans to give handouts during the week, mostly relying on “grassroots and word of mouth.”

Borg said some students know about the elections, but “obviously there’s room for improvement.”

Freshman Representative Garrett Mueller Senate Director Candidate "CLU has equipped me with the leadership skills necessary for this position, like being a part of the University Honors Program, Undergraduate Admissions, Academic Affairs, and Alumni & Family Relations. I prepare to fully commit myself as Senate Director and vow to continue fostering productivity in the board, remain a neutral voice while also upholding decorum, assist with student and senate concerns, and be a positive, inspiring voice for ASCLUG and the student body."

When asked about the two-day voting period, Buonauro said every elections committee tends to follow the tradition of previous years, and that he is not sure what is in the constitution.

The ASCLU Constitution and Bylaws do not specify how long the elections should last. It states that the committee should “evaluate, create and implement the election procedures as necessary.”

Buonauro said giving students only one day would potentially limit the number of votes received, and that having a longer election is something that could be considered.

Borg said he is not sure a longer voting period would significantly increase student participation.

Schindler said that as always, the option for write-in candidates will be available in this year’s elections.

Junior Representative Austin Truong Senate Director Candidate "I am a Biology major here at Cal Lutheran University, while being a two-year Senator. I am a huge advocate for change on our campus, taking in what the students are voicing by being part of committees such as Campus Improvement, Sustainability Committee, and Security System Improvement. As a Peer Advisor, AMSA VP, and Tri-Beta officer, I can assure you that with your vote and your voice, we will change Cal Lutheran for the better!"

Dakota Allen
News Editor

Junior Representative Heather Wilson-Hooker Programs Board Director Candidate "Hi! I have been a Wellness Intern, Presidential Host Lead, Peer Advisor, and Programs Board Representative during my time here at California Lutheran. For three years, I have strategically planned and implemented events on-campus while incorporating the peoples voice in every position. I want to be Programs Board Director because every event here has truly affected how much I love this campus. I want to make sure that every student feels the same way!"

