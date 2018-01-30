Pats Take On Eagles In Super Bowl LII

The first Sunday of February is right around the corner, which for football fans means one team will be hoisting up the Lombardi trophy as world champions.

Minnesota’s newly renovated U.S. Bank Stadium will host Super Bowl LII this year, where the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will square up to see who can come out on top.

“My initial thought was that the two best teams would be playing in the Super Bowl. New England has been a model of consistency with proven systems and veteran players, and in my opinion, Philadelphia was probably the most well-rounded team in the NFL prior to their starting quarterback going down. It’s the sign of a great team when you can lose that guy and still end up playing for the grand prize,” said Ben McEnroe, Head Football Coach at California Lutheran University.

Just like last year, both number one seeds will be facing off this Super Bowl.

The Patriots are the clear favorites heading into the game much thanks to 40 year old Quarterback Tom Brady and Head Coach Bill Belichick. Since the pair has been together this will be there eighth Super Bowl appearance, with the last win coming last year by beating the Atlanta Falcons in dramatic fashion.

“I think it’s a tribute to his work-ethic, him being fortunate to be relatively injury free in his career. Usually you see big name QB’s wear down as they get older from all the hits. The list of hall-of-famers is long for who stayed too long. But I think this game will be the one that defines Brady as the GOAT (greatest of all time) or just one of the best QB’s of his era,” said AJ Pateras, Head Football Coach at Cabrillo High School in Long Beach, Ca.

The Eagles come into this game looking for their first ever Super Bowl win in three appearances, the last one coming in 2004 when they lost to the Patriots 24-21.

Although the slump of appearances, the Eagles coming in have statically one of the best defenses in the league which ranks 2nd in the league in total defense.

“The Eagles Defensive Coordinator, Jim Schwartz is outstanding. With Philly’s personnel in the front seven, if they can get Brady’s eyes down on the pocket and off of his read progressions, they have a chance to be dominant in this game,” McEnroe said.

After the injury to Eagles quarterback Carson Wents near the end of the regular season, the football world wrote Philadelphia off as possible Super Bowl contenders with Nick Foles, the team’s backup quarterback, having to step in and start.

“Nick Foles is playing historically well despite being the main reason why nobody gave this team a chance to advance in the playoffs; and a number of their players have served as the new face for the NFL players’ social awareness movement. Plus, there’s the whole never-having-won-a-Super-Bowl thing,” said Rob Woodfork, reporter for Washington’s Top News.

Foles will have his hands full as he is going against arguably the best quarterback of all time in Tom Brady, who will be looking for sixth Super Bowl championship, while Foles just made his first playoff start of his career this postseason against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Philadelphia is an amazing sports city with some of the most loyal, hard core fans you’ll find. Those guys will be absolute heroes if they pull it off,” McEnroe said.

For each team, a win or a loss would be huge and play a role in each organizations’ history

“For the Patriots if they lose, it will be the end of an era,” Pateras said.

Dillon Brown

Reporter