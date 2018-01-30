Athenas Snap Regals’ Four-game Win Streak

On Saturday Jan. 27, the California Lutheran University women’s basketball team took on the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas at home. After a hard fought game, the Regals came up short, falling to the Athenas 69-52, snapping their four game win streak.

Cal Lutheran, ranked third in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, had just come off of a tight win on the road against Occidental and looked to continue their streak against the number two team in SCIAC, the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas.

With Cal Lutheran winning the tip-off, Kayla Watterson scored the first two points of the game driving to the basket and making a layup. Following a trade off of three-pointers, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps took the lead from the Regals. After a rough start shooting-wise for both teams, the Athenas led at the end of the first quarter 15-9.

The second quarter began with a quick display of threes from Cal Lutheran’s Kailee Yan and Kianna Gray closing the gap to just one point. However, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps were able to bounce back, converting five of their next six shots pushing their lead to 29-18.

The Athenas physical defense held the Regals at check, ending the first half with a score of 31-18. The Athenas finished the first half shooting 41 percent from the field and converting 13 field goals. The Regals had six field goals with four coming from beyond the three point line.

After coming back from the locker rooms for the start of the second half, the Regals looked sharp offensively. With the Athenas persistent will to full court press, the Regals were able to break the press and get to the basket converting their first three attempts to cut the deficit down to 31-25.

However, this didn’t seem to faze the Athenas. This only increased their intensity on defense which lead to easy buckets on offense after forced turnovers.

With a substitution for the Regals, freshman guard Taylor Oshiro came in and immediately made a contested layup after a great assist from freshman Jessi Westering ending the Athena’s 13-2 run.

But in the end, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ tough defense and physical play in the paint allowed them to hold onto the lead winning this one 69-52.

“We just needed to be more disciplined defensively and understand what we were trying to do offensively,” said Regals Head Coach Lindsay Samaniego. “We could have slowed it down and gotten some better looks and then when we have them we’ve got to step up and knock them down.”

Senior guard Kiana Gray finished the game out with 11 points, three assists and two rebounds.

“Going into next week, we need to improve on rebounding and boxing out the other team and staying focused on the details,” said Gray. “We know our game plan and what we need to do. Now we just have to execute it.”

“Going into this next game against Whittier, we’re going to have to focus on slowing down our offense and getting the shots we want,” said junior guard Grace Derksen.

The Regals, looking to start another win streak, will face off against the Whittier Poets inside Gilbert Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.

Scott Roberts

Reporter