Kimball presents university’s strategic plan

In the second annual State of the University address, California Lutheran University’s President Chris Kimball put forward Wednesday morning the strategic plan that the university looks to follow as it approaches what Kimball called the university’s “teen years.”

According to the draft of the strategic plan, over the next five years, Cal Lutheran will focus on the three main goals of inclusion, innovation and investment.

Regarding inclusion, the first goal, Kimball wants the campus to “reflect California.” The second goal is innovation.

“This is a place where we are always looking to do something new if it’s better,” Kimball said.

In terms of investment goals, Kimball spoke about completing the physical master plan of the main campus, enhancing off-campus centers and increasing endowment. This includes the possibility of building a music and performing arts center.

“I think like in ‘Field of Dreams,’ if you build it, they will come,” said Kenneth Gardner, chair of the theatre and dance department.

Gardner said the idea for a new performing arts building was always, “number two on the list.”

“I think we’ve got great training here, but it has been make-do facilities forever,” Gardner said.

Other possible facilities listed in the investment category include a School of Management building and a track and field.

“For me when I was recruited here I didn’t think too much of the track team because we didn’t have a track, so I think it would make us look more serious in SCIAC. It also would build team spirit because we can’t host any home meets here right now,” said Katie Young, a junior and captain of the track and cross country teams.

Young said the team currently practices in the stadium, on the trails at Wildwood Park or at Moorpark High School.

In a discussion of the plan with student government, Kimball said prioritizing what facilities receive funds depends upon large donors’ interests.

Kimball’s address began with a look back at the accomplishments of the Kingsmen baseball team, and their road to the 2017 Division III National Championship.

This was followed by a brief discussion about the power outage at the start of the semester. Kimball recognized the issue and added a bit of humor, saying, “but the bills went down,” which was taken well by those in attendance.

Kimball touched upon what is new at the university. He started with the newest addition of the William Rolland Art building and praised the way it is, “different, and yet it fits the rest of the look of the campus.” He also mentioned the science building that the university wishes to begin constructing early 2018.

Kimball then got into the discussion of DACA and how it would affect the students at the university. He also discussed Title IX and the new guidelines within it.

Tax reform was next, and Kimball spoke on how it could affect higher education, and how private colleges would no longer be eligible for tax exempt bonds.

The main part of Kimball’s address touched on key questions about the university, which included how the university will retain a diverse faculty, expand as a Hispanic Serving Institution, and remain affordable while increasing interest in the university.

According to the draft of the strategic plan, these questions were posed by six strategic planning work teams comprised of staff, faculty and Regents.

“I think a new building would add great credibility to our programs,” said Gardner about raising interest in Cal Lutheran through a new performing arts center.

A brief question and answers session followed the presentation, in which Kimball spoke about following the model of other campuses by using zip car, Lyft or Uber.

“I suspect it is going to be more on us because I don’t see the county making a major investment into the mass transit,” Kimball said.

The Board of Regents will be voting on the strategic plan during a meeting this weekend.

Gabe Naudin

Reporter