Haunted House Event At Cal Lutheran

California Lutheran University students are in for a scare, and no, not because it’s finals week. Cal Lutheran will be hosting its first haunted house event inside the Student Union Oct. 16-18.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a few years now…I wanted to do something because I love being scared and I think it’s fun, it’s thrilling, it leaves memories. I wanted to provide that for students around here too,” said Abbigael Howard, head coordinator of the Halloween event.

The event will be held in the Kingsmen Room, located downstairs in the Student Union. It will allow for groups of “six or so” at a time to go through the haunted house, said Scott Silverman, assistant dean of students and director of Student Life at Cal Lutheran.

The maze “full of fright, fear and thrill” will be open Oct. 16-17 from 6-10 p.m., and Oct. 18 from 12-3 p.m., according to Cal Lutheran’s HUB Calendar.

“Last meeting we were talking about the possibility of getting a company to come in and set it up…ideally we want to make it a really fun event for students to come to…we do actually want to make it like a real haunted house with real scares,” Student Life worker Caroline Laubach said.

Silverman said the event will include people and props.

“We’ve talked about some digital stuff we might be doing as well. Some multimedia potentially,” Silverman said.

The event is free for all students and available to any who seek a good fright.

“My friends are going to come. I know a few people who I have been talking to around campus are interested, so it looks like it might be a good turnout,” Laubach said.

Silverman said a trip through the haunted house should take about 10 minutes. He encourages anyone who is interested to come give it a try.

“It’s something you can do in between classes if you have a break. Come and check it out…It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be something different to try,” Silverman said.

For questions regarding the event, contact Abbigael Howard at ahoward@callutheran.edu.

Gabe Naudin

Reporter