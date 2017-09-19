PRIDE Club Addresses More LGBT Issues

California Lutheran University’s People Respecting Individuality, Diversity, and Equality club’s new and returning officers are emphasizing their inclusivity this semester, with a plan to encourage dialogue on important issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Senior Ryan Moguel is the president of the PRIDE club this semester.

“I think it is a disservice to our members if we don’t talk about the harder things in life,” Moguel said.

Club Treasurer Courtney Buchanan said the club did not talk about serious political issues as much last year because they did not know how to talk about them with people because some of them are very controversial.

The key is “to explain the controversial issue in a neutral way so that people get an understanding of what’s going on,” Buchanan said.

Of the average four meetings per month, three will include serious discussions while the fourth will be for games and bonding. Also, each officer will lead one of the meetings every month, Buchanan said.

An important topic the club will touch on this semester is queer sex education, which many schools do not teach, Buchanan said.

The club neglected topics regarding transgender people last year because there were not many transgender students, but this year they will focus a little “on the trans community and the issues that they face daily,” Buchanan said.

Katie Shearer, the only ally officer this semester, said more allies should attend meetings to learn about issues.

“I’ve always tried to advocate for people in the LGBTQ community this is a way for me to really intentionally be part of a safe place on campus for those who are out, for those who aren’t out yet, those who don’t know what they are yet and they’re trying to figure it out,” Shearer said.

PRIDE meets in Nygreen Hall, room 3, at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. On Oct. 11, the club will recognize National Coming Out Day by having a rainbow door on the Spine.

Rissa Gross

Reporter