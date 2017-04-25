New West Hosts Safe Sex Olympics

On Sunday April 23, students gathered on Mt. Clef Field for the 2017 New West Safe Sex Olympics.

Ryan Moguel, a Resident Assistant in the New West section of the residence halls on campus and one of the people who planned the event, said that this event was based on similar ones that happened on other college campuses in the United States.

“We planned it off of this type of event that happened at other campuses, and luckily one of our RAs has a friend who is an RA at their school, and [the RA here] got their games and things so it was a pretty smooth planning process,” Moguel said.

As for the nature of the Safe Sex Olympics, Moguel said that the purpose of them was to promote safe sex, with multiple games that had an educational aspect to them.

“Because college students typically have sex, and it’s better to be safe and not risk all the things that come with being unsafe,” Moguel said.

As for the games, there were a variety of them, but the common trait that they all shared was that they were related to sex in some way. They were modifications of other party games, only with a sex-based spin on them.

When a guest showed up at the event, one of the RAs would come up to them and ask them if they wanted to get “lei’d,” after which the RA would put a store-bought Hawaiian lei around their neck, if they said yes.

Another part of the event included shirts that the RAs had created, which all said “New West Safe Sex Olympics 2017” on them, and were handed out.

One of the amusements at the event was a variation on pin the tail on the donkey, with a similar premise of a player being unable to see, then being spun around and pointed in the direction of a board that had the titular donkey on it. However, the version at the Safe Sex Olympics was two images, one of a topless woman without visible breasts with a title next to her that said “Pin the Boobs On the Babe!,” and another of a completely naked man missing his penis, with the purpose being to pin the missing appendages on their respective bodies.

Another game involved participants standing away from a large piece of paper with condoms inflated like balloons taped to it, and the contestants would try and pop the condoms with throwing darts, in a version of throwing darts at a dart board.

A final game involved the contestants each taking a large handful of whipped cream in one of their hands, and standing apart from each other.

The students would each slap their arm holding the whipped cream below the elbow in an attempt to launch the whipped cream into each other’s mouths.

First-year students Nick Christy and Andrew McFarlane played the game and successfully got the whipped cream into each other’s mouths.

McFarlane said the game they were playing was a “mix of technique and skill,” with Christy saying that he had to slap his arm in order to launch the whipped cream.

Christy said that the two of them saw a poster for the event in Pedersen Hall, and they decided to come.

Christy said the whole experience was “pretty cool,” and McFarlane said “the game, plus being able to laugh and be around people” was his favorite part of the event.

Henry Studebaker

Staff Writer