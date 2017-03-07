Kingsmen Take Win from No. 15 Kean

The California Lutheran University Kingsmen baseball team defeated No. 15 Kean University 5-2 in a non-conference matchup at Sparky Anderson Field.

It was a pitcher’s duel throughout the game with senior pitcher Marshall Pautsch holding the Cougars throughout his seven shutout innings. The Kingsmen were able to punch out some runs in the bottom of the third inning.

“Defense played good behind us and it’s hard not to be good when they’re making plays,” Pautsch said.

Junior infielder Max Weinstein started the bottom of the third off with a single through the left side. Junior outfielder Alec Iniguez followed by getting hit by a pitch, which brought the third hitter senior outfielder Gabe Gunter to the plate. Gunter singled to right scoring Weinstein from second and moving Iniguez into scoring position.

Senior infielder Jimmy Jauregui reached first on an error by Kean loading up the bases for sophomore infielder Weston Clark. Clark picked up an RBI after getting hit by a pitch and advancing the runners.

The Kingsmen’s hit parade continued through the third with the score increasing by two more runs off the back of sophomore infielder Cheynne Giles, along with senior pitcher/catcher Trey Saito coming in clutch and poking the ball through the right side scoring Clark. This inning put the Kingsmen up 4-0.

The Violet and Gold were able to score again in the fifth inning after Jauregui doubled down the left field line. Clark and senior outfielder Brad Fullerton were able to move over Jauregui to score, with Fullerton picking up the RBI with a sacrifice fly to left making the score 5-0 Kingsmen.

“We just tried to lock down the infield and outfield. Hitting-wise, we just went up to the plate to try to smash the ball around the field,” sophomore infielder Trevor Egan said.

Egan came up in the bottom of the sixth and doubled down the left field line getting his first collegiate hit but he was unable to score.

“I came up there with a different approach and tried to stay on time with the ball and the pitch. We needed base runners and that was what my goal was,” Egan said.

Pautsch was able to hold the Cougars scoreless through seven, putting up six strikeouts and getting his second win of the season.

Junior pitcher Miguel Salud was able to come in as relief in the top of the eighth making quick work of the Cougars. He got two groundballs and struck out the last batter.

“Even though this was a non-conference game, we came out and played. It just shows that we’re ready for what’s next to come,” Pautsch said.

Junior pitcher Nate Wehner came in to close out the game in the top of the ninth to get the save and two quick outs. But the Cougars put up a final fight getting two runs on two hits.

Kean’s Brock Podgurski put down a bunt single and Wehner issued a walk to the next batter. The Cougars were able to get a double and scored both runners, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Kingsmen. Wehner got Jim Fitzgerald of the Cougars to ground out to second base to secure the win and his save.

Weinstein led the Kingsmen, going 3-5 with one run. Jauregui went 1-3 with two walks and two runs. Saito rounded out the hits for Cal Lutheran going 2-3, with a walk and an RBI.

“This is a great win to build off of. We’re starting to hit our stride early, which is pretty nice. I hope to keep momentum going,” Pautsch said.

The Kingsmen will return home March 10 at 2:30 p.m. to Ullman Stadium, continuing their Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference play against Redlands University.

Courtney Sooy

Sports Editor

&

Brandy Alonzo-Mayland

Staff Writer