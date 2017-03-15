BREAKING: Campus Safety reports multiple vehicle break-ins

BREAKING: California Lutheran University Campus Safety has sent out a campus-wide email reporting multiple vehicle break-ins in the Trinity Hall parking lot March 15.

According to the email, someone smashed out the windows of numerous cars to gain entry to the vehicles. Campus Safety reminds students, faculty and staff to keep valuables in vehicles out of view. They ask that any vehicle damage or stolen items be reported.

Director of Campus Safety David Hilke said that four cars were involved and Campus Safety was called at approximately 8:40 a.m. March 15.

Hilke said although Campus Safety originally responded to a call regarding one car with a broken window, the officers proceeded to search the entire parking lot and found three more cars damaged.

“After speaking with the victims, it was determined that the incidents occurred between Tuesday [March 14] at 9:45 p.m. and 8:40 a.m. today [March 15],” Hilke said.

Hilke said Campus Safety also searched other residential parking lots, and did not find any other damaged vehicles.

The Ventura County Sheriff has been contacted and a full police report will be filed.

“Campus Safety and the Thousand Oaks Police Department are still gathering information,” Hilke said.

Molly Strawn

News Editor

Isabel Kirsch

Editor in Chief