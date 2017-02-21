We Need Bill Nye

Bill Nye is making a return to television to help inform the public about issues from a scientific standpoint.

There could not be a better or more appropriate time, considering the current state of affairs in our nation’s politics. Scientific truth is desperately needed when we live in a time of constant bias, skewing of facts and emotional override across the country.

Fittingly, Nye’s new show is called “Bill Nye Saves the World” and will stream on Netflix starting April 21.

“Each episode will tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry,” according to Netflix.

“It’s not necessarily meant to be a political program, but Mr. Nye acknowledges that these days, issues like climate change are inherently hot-button – even when they shouldn’t be,” Jacey Fortin for the New York Times said.

If you were to ask 1,000 people what they believe is the truth about a certain matter or policy, you will probably get 1,000 varied responses.

As reported in The New York Times, President Donald J. Trump is expected to sign one or more executive orders that are aimed to disengage former President Barack Obama’s climate change regulations and may also begin to dismantle a few programs.

Scott Pruitt, widely labeled as the world’s biggest climate denier by scientists, is set to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The U.S. is a world power, and to have someone that is the head of that world power actually say that climate change is fake is so frightening. We can either make or break what’s going to happen,” said Tessa Page, professor of marine biology here at California Lutheran University.

The resurgence of a nostalgic childhood icon is not only going to bring back fond memories, but it’s going to help us grown-up millennials learn about important scientific topics that tend to be glossed over.

Nye’s show could be one of the best motivators to bring awareness to a large majority of the U.S. population. I am truly grateful to have him back.

Rebecca Austin

Staff Writer