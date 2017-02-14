Get Out There And Vote: ASCLUG Elections

We, as the staff of the Echo, urge all California Lutheran University students to have their voices heard by voting in the upcoming ASCLUG Executive Cabinet elections. We also encourage interested students to get involved with our student government.

Starting Feb. 14, students can now run for a position in the Associated Students of California Lutheran University Government.

According to “Voter Turnout in Undergraduate Student Government Elections” by Kimberly M. Lewis and Tom W. Rice, in the past 88.5 percent of full-time students on college campuses with 2,001 to 5,000 students on average participated in voting.

In the past, there has been a low voter turnout at Cal Lutheran. ASCLU President Daniel Lacey said roughly only 25 percent of Cal Lutheran students voted in last year’s election. The Echo would like to see that change.

Exercising your right to vote, even on our small campus, is more important now than ever before. It is so important to place a vote for the candidate that you think is the most qualified, and you can do this by becoming informed ahead of time with who is running for these positions.

Elections begin Tuesday, Feb. 21 and end Wednesday, Feb. 22. On Feb. 21, students can go to the tables by the Flagpole 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, the Thompson basketball court 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or they can vote in the comfort of their own home. In order to place a vote and see who is running, a student can go to their Blackboard home page and look under their course list.

Here, all of the candidates and a short blurb on why the Cal Lutheran student body should vote for him or her can be viewed.

It is crucial to know who these candidates are more than just a few days before the elections take place. This is why The Echo is helping by getting information about the candidates for our readers as soon as possible. We have faith in our student body that if it knows more about their candidates and options, it will make the right decision.

This represents the views of the entire editorial staff, not including the reporters and photojournalists for The Echo.

Editorial Staff

The Echo