SAAC Participates at Special Olympics Fall Games

Empowering Athletes: Shelby Kubota and Emily Werman of the Regals tennis team attended the Fall Games. The California Lutheran University Student Athlete Advisory Committee attended the Special Olympics Fall Games that happen annually every Nov. 12-13 and Dec. 4 in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach. This was the second year SAAC has participated in the Fall Games. About 50 Cal Lutheran athletes and students joined the SAAC in cheering on and volunteering at the Fall Games for the various sports Nov. 13. There were softball, soccer, volleyball and tennis games being played by the Special Olympic athletes all day. The goal was to make everyone feel special in their sport and with themselves no matter what their disability. If you wish to attend in the future, you can contact the SAAC on the CLU sports website for more information.